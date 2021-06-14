Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.16 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

