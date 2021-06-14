Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,774 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

