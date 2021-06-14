Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 27,187 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

