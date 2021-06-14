10,984 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 675,137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 663,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

