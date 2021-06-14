6,458 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.30 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

