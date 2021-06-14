Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 109,373 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

