Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.68 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

