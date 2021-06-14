State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $680,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $40.99 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

