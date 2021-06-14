Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 46,410 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,410 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $2,610,650. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

