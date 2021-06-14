Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $464,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

