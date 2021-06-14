Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $612,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $452.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $453.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

