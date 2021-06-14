Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.25 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Carvana by 150.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $3,805,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Carvana by 85.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

CVNA opened at $274.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $3,952,061.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,575.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,119 shares of company stock worth $330,705,533. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

