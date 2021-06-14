2,887 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

NYSE:LEA opened at $192.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.