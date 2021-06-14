Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $760,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $65,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

