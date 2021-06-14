Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE opened at $160.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

