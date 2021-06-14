Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Purchases C$50,627.50 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,627.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,554,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,044,982.80.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organto Foods alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 23,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,695.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

CVE OGO opened at C$0.38 on Monday. Organto Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.