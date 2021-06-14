Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt Sells 2,000 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.86 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

