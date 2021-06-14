Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.61 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

