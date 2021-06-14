Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 12,782 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

