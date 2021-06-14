State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 33,517 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,517 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

