Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Chuy’s worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 104.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,342,000.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $39.37 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.80.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,215. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.