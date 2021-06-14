Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,975 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $90.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

