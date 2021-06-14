Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $303,000 Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $5,548,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

