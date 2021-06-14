Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $280,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $192.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.21. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $135.92 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

