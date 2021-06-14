Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $311,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.