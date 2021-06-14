Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Lessened by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,032,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 693,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

