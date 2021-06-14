CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

