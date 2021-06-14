Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

