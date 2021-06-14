Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,585 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

NYSE BX opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

