Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.