Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $231.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $9,483,092.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,433 shares of company stock worth $69,647,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

