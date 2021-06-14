Brokerages Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price at $19.80

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.74 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

