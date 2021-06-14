$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Twitter posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.