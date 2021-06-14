Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.