Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 387.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.