New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

