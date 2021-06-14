Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.64. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

