Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $244,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,881,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.