Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $56.41 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,540 shares of company stock worth $7,957,556. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

