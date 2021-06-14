Aigen Investment Management LP Has $224,000 Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after buying an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.64 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $586.46 million, a PE ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

