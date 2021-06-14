Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,655 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.53 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.