Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $223,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $216.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,966.36 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

