Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 18,168 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,277,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 309,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LILAK opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

