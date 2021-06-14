Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

