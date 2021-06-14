Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 64 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

