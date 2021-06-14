Aigen Investment Management LP Has $200,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 224.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 319.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 157,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 119,801 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,613,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

WCN opened at $120.99 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

