Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,588 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

