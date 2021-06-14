Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

VSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Verastem by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Verastem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.52.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

