iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 260.8% in May

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, an increase of 260.8% from the May 13th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $62.81 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $62.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

