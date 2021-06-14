Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $167.74 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

